TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye reaffirms support for diplomatic talks on Iran’s nuclear programme
Israel, "which destroyed Gaza and bullies the region," might realise its mistake too late, says President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Türkiye reaffirms support for diplomatic talks on Iran’s nuclear programme
In light of recent regional developments, Erdogan announced significant defence industry initiatives. / AA
6 hours ago

From the very beginning, Türkiye has advocated for discussions on Iran’s nuclear programme to take place at the negotiating table, and this is still the same stance today, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Erdogan made these remarks on Monday during his address to the nation following a Cabinet meeting.

President Erdogan said Türkiye has been making intense diplomatic efforts, both personally and through the foreign minister, to halt clashes in the Israel-Iran conflict.

"We have clearly informed our counterparts that Türkiye is ready to do whatever is required of us (on the Iran-Israel conflict), including facilitation," the president said.

It is becoming increasingly clear that Israel's attack, launched under the pretence of targeting Iran's nuclear facilities, has far-reaching, insidious aims, Erdogan added.

“With every act of oppression, every drop of blood shed, and every crime against humanity, Israel is gradually jeopardising its own existence and nation's future,” he added.

“Every step taken in our region without considering realities leads to further disasters. These disasters usually result in the downfall of tyrants,” warned the Turkish leader.

Israel, “which destroyed Gaza and bullies the region,” might realise its mistake too late, he urged.

Touching upon the advancement of Türkiye’s defence industry, Erdogan said that in light of the latest developments, Ankara is making production plans to bring its short- and long-range missile stocks to the level of deterrence.

“In short order, we'll have a defence capacity that no one will dare to challenge,” he announced.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Minibus, truck collide in Côte d'Ivoire, killing 14 people
Thousands protest in Côte d'Ivoire after opposition leader barred from presidential race
Ukraine says received another 1,200 bodies from Russia
Iran says ready to end attacks if Israel stops assault
Families hold funerals for Air India crash victims
'Nothing left': Israelis grapple with damage from Iran strike
Trump warns Iran of 'unprecedented force' if it attacks US positions
Helicopter crashes in India, kills several pilgrims
Iran's massive missile barrage on Israel leaves casualties
Guinea's military leader Doumbouya sets up electoral body
More than 100 people killed in Nigeria's armed attack
Netanyahu wants to set region on fire, sabotage nuclear talks by attacking Iran: Erdogan
Putin, Trump discuss 'very alarming' Israel-Iran tensions in 50-minute call
Rwanda-Congo conflict: 'No peace deal will be signed' yet as talks continue
Erdogan, bin Salman discuss Israel-Iran tensions in phone call
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us