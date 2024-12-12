AFRICA
1 min read
DRC achieves zero fatality rate for new mpox cases
DRC has achieved a zero fatality rate with new mpox cases, the health ministry said on Thursday.
DRC achieves zero fatality rate for new mpox cases
The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on August 14 declared the mpox epidemic a public health emergency. / AFP
December 12, 2024

The Democratic Republic of Congo has achieved a zero fatality rate with new mpox cases, the health ministry said on Thursday.

It said the case fatality rate associated with the mpox epidemic dropped from 0.41% to 0% during the week.

The ministry also announced the launch of the second phase of the mpox vaccination campaign with Equateur, Sud-Kivu, Tshopo, Sankuru and Bas-Uele among the provinces most affected by the epidemic.

Since the start of the epidemic, DR Congo has recorded 53,860 suspected cases with 1,255 deaths.

Public health emergency

The overall case fatality rate for suspected cases stands at 2.33%, slightly down from 2.39% during the previous week.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on August 14 declared the mpox epidemic a public health emergency.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us