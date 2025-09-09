Somalia’s government has started plans to renovate and expand one of the country’s oldest schools, the alma mater of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, after an appeal from one of his former classmates went viral.

Nasru-Din Primary School in Jalalaqsi district, Hiran region, has for nearly six decades offered education to hundreds of Somali children.

But it now struggles with decaying infrastructure, broken furniture and classrooms at risk of collapse.

Its dire state prompted the local mayor, Yusuf Nuh Dhurre, to make an emotional appeal for help to the school’s most famous alumna in a video message that has been shared widely on social media.

President’s response

Both Dhurre and President Mohamud studied at the school in the 1970s. The school was originally known as Jalalaqsi Primary School before a change of name and is considered the first of its kind in the region.

President Mohamud responded to the appeal promptly: “I saw my former classmate Yusuf Nuh Dhurre calling for the rehabilitation of the school. I hereby order the Minister of Education to include Nasru-Din School in the government’s rehabilitation program.”

The school’s head teacher Suleiman Sheikh Gabow, who was also the president’s classmate at the school, welcomed the move and stressed the urgency of situation.

“The facilities are in ruins. If heavy winds or rains come, the classrooms may crumble on the children. We are grateful for the president’s order and we look forward to a safe, well-built school that continues its historic role.”

The school currently serves more than 700 students, but demand far outstrips its capacity. Local officials have requested for its full rehabilitation and expansion to meet growing needs, including the addition of at least four new classrooms.