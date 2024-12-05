SPORTS
2 min read
Nigeria's Oshoala up for FIFA Award, Morocco's Mazraoui takes Man U title
Asisat Oshoala is the reigning African Footballer of the Year and key striker for Barcelona Femení.
Nigeria's Oshoala up for FIFA Award, Morocco's Mazraoui takes Man U title
Oshoala is nominated alongside nine other players. / Reuters
December 5, 2024

Nigerian football star Asisat Oshoala has been nominated for the inaugural FIFA Marta Award.

The award, named after the legendary Brazilian footballer Marta Vieira da Silva, is designed to recognise the best women's player in the world.

Oshoala, a prolific striker for Barcelona Femení and the reigning African Footballer of the Year, has been nominated for her goal for Barcelona in their Champions League clash against Benfica on November 14, 2023.

The 30-year-old striker is nominated alongside nine other players who could be awarded for the first time in this category at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2024 in January 2025.

Those in contention with Oshoala are Delphine Cascarino, Marina Hegering, and Paulina Krumbiegel.

Others are Marta, Nina Matejic, Beth Mead, Giuseppina Moraca, Mayra Pelayo, and Trinity Rodman.

Noussair Mazraoui was voted for the award by fans of Manchester United FC. Photo: Reuters

Meanwhile, Morocco's Noussair Mazraoui has been making waves at Manchester United.

The versatile defender has been a standout performer for the Red Devils, impressing fans and critics alike with his defensive solidity and attacking prowess.

He recently won the club's Player of the Month award, recognising his outstanding contributions to the team's success.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika English
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us