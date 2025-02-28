SPORTS
1 min read
Egypt's Assar defeats Nigeria's Aruna at ITTF Africa Cup final
The table tennis tournament saw intense competition, with eight qualifiers headed for the World Cup championship.
Assar and Goda have qualified for the ITTF Singles World Cup Macao 2025. / Others
February 28, 2025

Omar Assar of Egypt secured a record seventh ITTF African Cup title in a thrilling seven-game final against Nigeria's Quadri Aruna.

In the women's singles, Egypt's Hana Goda defended her crown, defeating compatriot Dina Meshref in a hard-fought 4-2 match. Both Assar and Goda, along with other semi-finalists, have qualified for the ITTF Singles World Cup Macao 2025.

Assar's victory was marked by strategic play and emotional resilience, overcoming Aruna's powerful forehand, ITTF said in a statement on Thursday.

Goda on her part was praised for demonstrating similar tenacity, recovering from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Meshref.

World Cup Championship

The tournament saw intense competition, with eight qualifiers headed for the World Cup championship.

Men's Qualifiers: Omar Assar (EGY), Quadri Aruna (NGR), Abdel-Kader Salifou (BEN), Ylane Batix (CMR) Women's Qualifiers: Hana Goda (EGY), Dina Meshref (EGY), Mariam Alhodaby (EGY), Fatimo Bello (NGR)

The eight qualifiers now prepare to represent Africa at the World Cup in Macao, from April 14th to 20th, 2025, aiming to make a significant impact on the global stage.

