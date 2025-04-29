Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger Back Morocco Trade Initiative

The foreign ministers of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have endorsed Morocco’s initiative to

give them access to Atlantic ports.

Moroccan state news agency reports that the ministers met King Mohammed VI in Rabat on

Minday.

The three landlocked countries, which formed the Confederation of Sahel States, seek to

diversify trade routes after leaving ECOWAS.

Sudan’s Burhan Visits Egypt for Talks on Stability and Nile Water

Sudan’s Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has held talks with Egyptian

President Abdel Fattah Sisi in Cairo on Monday.

They discussed Sudan’s civil war, including the army’s recent gains over the paramilitary

Rapid Support Forces and plans for post-war reconstruction.

Both leaders called for more humanitarian support. They also reaffirmed their stance against

Ethiopia’s dam project on the Nile River, which Cairo sees as a threat to its freshwater supply.

Amnesty International accuses Israel of live-streamed genocide in Gaza

Amnesty International, in a report, accuses Israel of perpetrating a “live-streamed genocide”

in Gaza, underlining systematic mass slaughter, starvation and ruthless displacement of

Palestinians."States watched on as if powerless, as Israel killed thousands upon thousands of

Palestinians, wiping out entire multigenerational families, destroying homes, livelihoods,

hospitals, and schools," Amnesty's Secretary General Agnes Callamard said.With 1.9 million

Palestinians driven from their homes, Amnesty described Israel's invasion as an “engineered

humanitarian apocalypse.”Amnesty also highlights escalating violence and apartheid in the

occupied West Bank.

Pakistan warns of imminent Indian incursion after Kashmir attack

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warns of an imminent military incursion by New

Delhi following last week's deadly attack on tourists in India-administered Kashmir.Tensions

between the two neighbours have escalated, with Asif citing India's growing aggressive

rhetoric.The attack, which killed 26 people, triggered calls for action against Pakistan, despite

a lack of proof of involvement, while Islamabad called for a neutral investigation.While

Pakistan remains on high alert, Asif stressed that nuclear weapons would only be used in self-

defence.International calls for de-escalation continue, including from Türkiye and China.

Antonio Rudiger Apologizes After Red Card Incident in Copa del Rey Final

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has apologised after receiving a red card for throwing

an object, reportedly an ice cube, toward a referee during their 3-2 Copa del Rey loss to

Barcelona.

Referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea confirmed the incident in his match report. Rudiger

could face a suspension for four to 12 matches under Spanish Football Federation rules.

Midfielder Jude Bellingham was also sent off for dissent in the same match.

