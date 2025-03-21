TÜRKİYE
Türkiye supports US-led peace talks between Russia, Ukraine — Fidan
Ankara will support both ceasefire and comprehensive peace negotiations on Russia-Ukraine war, says Hakan Fidan.
Ankara will support both a ceasefire and comprehensive peace negotiations on the Russia-Ukraine war, Fidan said. / AA
March 21, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has expressed Ankara's support for the US-led peace negotiations to end the three-year Russia-Ukraine war.

"We support the ceasefire talks led by the US," Fidan said at a joint news conference with his Hungarian counterpart in the capital Ankara on Friday.

He added that Ankara will support both a ceasefire and comprehensive peace negotiations on the Russia-Ukraine war.

On European security, Fidan said: "We believe that planning all steps regarding Europe's security together with Türkiye is essential for our common interest."

"We expect Brussels' pro-war policies not to hinder (Russia-US) peace negotiations" to end the Russia-Ukraine war, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

It is not realistic to talk about Europe's security architecture without including Türkiye and Russia, Szijjarto added.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to a proposal by US President Donald Trump for Russia and Ukraine to stop attacks on each other's energy infrastructure for 30 days and ordered the Russian military to cease them, the Kremlin said in a statement.

SOURCE:TRT World
