Kruger National Park (KNP) will host the 22nd Annual Savanna Science Network Meeting from March 3-6, 2025, as animal conservation teams in South Africa and around the continent continue to be confronted with disturbing numbers of rhino poaching incidents.

South African National Parks (SANParks), in a statement on its website, says the conference is themed “Re-imagining Conservation: Healthy, Sustainable, Climate-resilient Savannas that Benefit People.”

The park says the international gathering will "bring together scientists, researchers, conservationists, and policymakers to address critical challenges facing savanna ecosystems."

The conference comes on the backs of recent cases of rhino poaching within the Kruger National Park.

South Africa's state media SABC says SANParks reports 35 rhinos have already been killed in Kruger National Park by poachers this year.

“Even though we’ve had a huge effort in dehorning our rhino, in Kruger National Park and even in KZN [KwaZulu-Natal] wildlife…there’s clearly still a market for them,” stated Bruce Leslie, SANParks Special Operations Regional Ranger.

SANParks adds poachers are "constantly adapting, finding new ways to circumvent existing security measures" despite dehorning efforts to deter poachers.

The Savanna Science Network Meeting will direct "research to address priority conservation management needs" and also discuss "conservation in the age of artificial intelligence," SANParks says.