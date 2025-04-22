South Sudan Recaptures Nasir Town

South Sudan’s military has reclaimed the town of Nasir in Upper Nile state, which was captured by militias in March.



The military reported no major clashes during the recapture.

The militia group, linked to former Vice President Riek Machar, was reportedly behind an attack on an army camp last month, sparking a political crisis.

What caused Pope Francis’ death?

The Vatican has revealed the cause of death for Pope Francis. It says the 88-year-old Pontiff died of a stroke, followed by a coma and heart failure.

Pope Francis had also battled severe pneumonia and other health issues in recent months. In his spiritual testament, he requested a simple burial in the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major, free of ornamentation. His death marks the end of a transformative 12-year papacy, prompting global grief and reflection on his legacy.

Gaza authorities warn against Israeli-sponsored rumours of Palestinian exodus

Officials in Gaza are raising the alarm about what they are calling dangerous misinformation circulating online. They are warning the public not to fall for rumours suggesting there are plans in motion for a mass exodus of Palestinians from the territory. According to the Gaza Government Media Office, these claims are not just baseless, they are part of a larger strategy led by Israel. The goal, they say, is to chip away at Palestinian unity and resolve

Russia resumes strikes on Ukraine after Easter truce

A short-lived Easter truce between Russia and Ukraine has come to an abrupt end. Russian forces launched a fresh wave of aerial attacks just hours after the brief pause in fighting. The timing has cast a shadow over recent comments from US President Donald Trump, who had expressed hope for a wider ceasefire and even suggested a potential deal could be reached within the week

Chess World Record Broken

Nigerian chess champion Tunde Onakoya and his partner Shawn Martinez have set a new world record for the longest chess marathon, playing for 64 hours nonstop.

The record was broken in New York’s Times Square, surpassing the previous record by over 3 hours.

Onakoya, sharing his victory on social media, celebrated their determination and drive to reclaim the title they briefly held in 2024. The feat marks a major milestone in the world of competitive chess.

