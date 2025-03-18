Niger quits French bloc

Niger has withdrawn from the global group of French-speaking countries known as the Organization Internationale de la Francophonie.



M23 Boycotts Peace Talks Amid EU Sanctions

The Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group has refused to attend peace talks with the DRC government in Luanda, citing EU sanctions on its leaders.

Israel reneges on truce deal and resumes genocidal war on Gaza

At least 236 people have been killed in a new wave of Israeli strikes across the besieged Gaza, with many of the victims being women and minors, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

WHO warns US aid cuts could cost millions of lives

The World Health Organization is urging the US to rethink its drastic cuts to global health funding, warning that millions of lives are at risk. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the halt could lead to over 10 million new HIV cases and three million deaths.

World’s football governing body, FIFA has called for improved salaries for female players.

In a new report, it said the average annual salary of a female professional footballer’s worldwide is just $10,900.

It said the highest salary for female footballers are around $120,000. According to FIFA, better salaries could help players focus more on their carreers.