Political Tensions in Guinea-Bissau

West African regional bloc, ECOWAS says Guinea-Bissau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embalo has threatened to expel its mission sent to mediate the country’s political crisis.

A dispute over the end of his term has fueled unrest, with opposition leaders saying he should have stepped down last week after his five-year-term expired.

The Supreme Court, however, ruled his term will end in September. ECOWAS, in collaboration with the UN, had deployed a team to help reach a consensus.

Sexual Harassment Allegations Rock Nigerian Senate

Nigerian Senate President Godswill Akpabio is facing sexual harassment allegations from a female senator.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan claims he made inappropriate advances to her during a visit to his residence in December 2023.

She has filed a lawsuit seeking 100 billion naira in damages.