AFRICA
1 min read
Daily News Brief
Guinea-Bissau’s President Embalo clashes with ECOWAS over election disputes, escalating tensions in the country, and Nigerian Senate President faces sexual harassment allegations, with calls for him to step down.
DNB TRT Afrika English / TRT Global
March 3, 2025

Political Tensions in Guinea-Bissau
West African regional bloc, ECOWAS says Guinea-Bissau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embalo has threatened to expel its mission sent to mediate the country’s political crisis.

A dispute over the end of his term has fueled unrest, with opposition leaders saying he should have stepped down last week after his five-year-term expired.

The Supreme Court, however, ruled his term will end in September. ECOWAS, in collaboration with the UN, had deployed a team to help reach a consensus. 

Sexual Harassment Allegations Rock Nigerian Senate
Nigerian Senate President Godswill Akpabio is facing sexual harassment allegations from a female senator.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan claims he made inappropriate advances to her during a visit to his residence in December 2023.

She has filed a lawsuit seeking 100 billion naira in damages.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika English
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us