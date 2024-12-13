SPORTS
Man City condemn racist attack on captain Walker
The Premier League also extended its support to Walker and City in dealing with online hate.
City are struggling with one win in their last 10 games in all competitions. / Reuters
December 13, 2024

Manchester City have condemned the online racist abuse aimed at captain Kyle Walker following Wednesday's 2-0 Champions League loss to Juventus.

The 34-year-old defender was subjected to racist abuse after City's loss to Juventus, which left the Premier League side languishing in 22nd place in Europe's elite club competition.

"We refuse to tolerate discrimination of any kind, regardless of whether that be in stadiums or online. We will be offering Kyle our full support following the disgusting treatment he has received," City said in a statement on Thursday.

The Premier League also extended its support to Walker and City in dealing with online hate and said: "... racism has no place in our game or anywhere in society."

'Not acceptable'

Earlier, Walker posted a screenshot of the abuse he received on social media, saying, "No one should ever be subject to the sort of vile, racist, and threatening abuse I have received online since last night's match.

"Instagram and the authorities need to stop this happening for the sake of all who are suffering this abuse. It is never acceptable."

City are struggling with one win in their last 10 games in all competitions, and Walker said, "To our fans, we will continue to work as a team to do better, improve, and turn the corner together."

