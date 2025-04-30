Daesh-linked terrorists have attacked mourners in a village in northeastern Nigerian, killing at least 15.

A wave of terror engulfed Kwaple village in Borno State when the attackers on motorbikes raided and opened fire.

A community leader said some of the residents fled into the nearby bushes.

The Nigerian military has replaced its counter-insurgency commander in the region as Boko Haram and its offshoot step up attacks in recent weeks, targeting civilian and security forces.

Ghana arrests three Indian nationals over suspected gold smuggling ring

Ghana has arrested three Indian nationals on suspicion of operating a gold smuggling syndicate that authorities believe has been taking tonnes of the precious metal out of the country for over a decade.

A spokesperson for Ghana’s gold trading regulator GoldBod said the Indians pleaded guilty at their arraignment and will remain in custody until a court hearing scheduled for May 12.

Ghana and some other African countries have been losing billions of dollars' worth of gold every year due to smuggling. It is one of the world’s top gold producers.

Global outcry at ICJ as Israel faces accusations of starving Palestinians

At the International Court of Justice, South Africa accused Israel of using starvation as a weapon in Gaza, calling it a breach of international law.

Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, Colombia, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, and Spain echoed concerns, citing Israel’s disregard for humanitarian obligations and UN rulings.

Representatives warned of a collapsing aid system and worsening famine, urging global action and reaffirming support for Palestinian self-determination amid what was described as an unfolding humanitarian catastrophe.

Israel, in its genocidal war, has killed more than 52,300 Palestinians since October 2023 and wounded hundreds of thousands of others.

Trump marks 100 days, promises defence investments

US President Donald Trump kicked off a pair of events in Michigan, celebrating his first 100 days in office.

Speaking to a packed rally in Macomb, Trump touted the country’s economic growth, declaring, "Companies are coming back to Michigan."

Highlighting a $1 trillion defence investment, he praised Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer for securing the Selfridge Air National Guard Base. While his approval rating dropped to 42 percent, according to a Reuters-Ipsos poll, Trump continues to promote his administration’s successes, claiming the best start in US presidential history.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Arsenal are capable of producing a special moment to overturn their first-leg defeat against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the UEFA Champions League and reach the final.

The Gunners will head to the French capital next week trailing by a single goal in the last-four fixture after PSG’s Ousmane Dembele stunned the gunners when he scored in the fourth minute on Wednesday night.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique, however, says his club is 'not celebrating yet despite holding the lead against Arsenal.

Arsenal and PSG will play their second leg next on Wednesday, May 7

