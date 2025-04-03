TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye slams Israel’s 'expansionist aggression' and ministers’ provocative remarks
Referring to Israel’s simultaneous air and ground attacks on multiple locations in Syria on Wednesday, Ankara argues that there was no provocation or threat from the Syrian side.
Türkiye slams Israel’s 'expansionist aggression' and ministers’ provocative remarks
Ministry of foreign affairs / Others
April 3, 2025

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned recent remarks by Israeli ministers, calling them provocative and reflective of Israel’s “aggressive and expansionist” policies.

In a statement on late Thursday, the ministry criticised Israel’s fundamentalist government, accusing it of fueling regional instability.

The ministry questioned why Israel is troubled by developments in Syria and Lebanon, which it described as promising for regional peace and stability.

It emphasised that these developments are widely supported by the international community and should not be seen as a threat.

Türkiye’s reaction came in response to Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar’s remarks regarding Türkiye’s presence in Syria, Lebanon, and other regions.

Israeli air and ground strikes in Syria

Referring to Israel’s simultaneous air and ground attacks on multiple locations in Syria on Wednesday, the statement argued that there was no provocation or threat from the Syrian side.

Türkiye asserted that these attacks are part of Israel’s broader foreign policy, which it claimed thrives on conflict.

Türkiye accused Israeli officials of attempting to divert attention from their actions in Gaza, the West Bank, and beyond.

The ministry stated that Israel's settlement expansions, annexation intentions, and attacks in Syria and Lebanon pose a significant threat to regional security.

Call for international action against ‘strategic destabiliser’

Turkish foreign ministry further labeled Israel as a “strategic destabiliser” responsible for fueling unrest and terrorism.

Türkiye called on Israel to end its occupation of Palestinian territories and cease obstructing efforts to restore stability in Syria.

The ministry also urged the international community to take responsibility in curbing what it described as Israel’s “increasingly reckless aggression.”

The statement reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to regional peace and stability while condemning Israel’s policies as a major obstacle to security in the Middle East.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us