'I'm hale and hearty', Nigerian singer Tekno denies collapsing at event
ARTS & CULTURE
1 min read
'I'm hale and hearty', Nigerian singer Tekno denies collapsing at eventTekno says he is not the man in a viral video who suddenly had a seizure and collapsed on a red carpet.
Tekno Miles released his second album in September 2023. / TRT Afrika English
December 11, 2024

Nigerian award-winning singer and producer Tekno has denied viral reports that falsely claim he collapsed while performing at a show in South Africa.

The viral video showed a man suddenly having a seizure and collapsing on a red carpet as onlookers rushed to his aid.

The video and the false claim that it was Tekno triggered alarm, making it go viral on Tuesday.

Tekno wrote on Instagram: "Hey guys, I'm hale and hearty and not currently in South Africa. I hope whoever was in the video is doing well and okay. Thank you, guys. Love you."

Fellow singer Mr. Eazi also reacted to the video, calling it false and assuring fans that Tekno was in Equatorial Guinea and not in South Africa, as reported.

The Nigerian entertainment industry has been hit with tragedy in recent times, leaving many fans on edge.

Last month, a Nigerian music icon, Onyeka Onwenu, passed away after collapsing at an event she had just performed at in Lagos.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika English
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us