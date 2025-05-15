Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Thursday that attacks on medical facilities were rising in South Sudan as "major conflict" caused mass displacement, leaving under-resourced health centres struggling to cope.

South Sudan has long grappled with insecurity and political instability, but tensions between President Salva Kiir and his vice, Riek Machar, have spilt over into clashes between their forces around the country in recent months.

International attention has focused on fighting in Upper Nile State, but MSF warned that clashes were also occurring in the states of Jonglei, Unity, and Western Central Equatorial.

"We are talking about a major conflict that is taking place over multiple fronts and multiple locations," MSF's operations manager Bakri Abubakr said.

'Major crisis'

Abubakr labelled the subsequent displacement a "major crisis" – with roughly 60,000 people displaced in Upper Nile State and 50,000 in Jonglei alone.

MSF teams witnessed entire villages displaced, he said, stating "hospitals, health facilities and community facilities have been abandoned as well from their staff."

"We are witnessing a collapsing health system in the country," he said, adding that only half of South Sudan's medical facilities were operational even before the latest fighting.

Roughly 80% of the country's healthcare system is funded by international bodies, MSF said, with Juba contributing just 1.3% from its budget.

Attacks on health care facilities

"We see a rise of attacks on health care facilities, medical personnel, civilian population," said MSF's Abdalla Hussein, including attacks on White River Nile barges carrying vital supplies and looting of remote outposts.

The UN says eight medical facilities have been struck this year, and MSF believes the figure could be even higher.

MSF's head of mission Zakariya Mwatia described rising numbers of wounded arriving at Malakal city after weeks of sleeping rough and travelling through the bush, their health hanging by a thread – with staff unable to save them.

"We are yet to see the worst," he added.