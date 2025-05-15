AFRICA
2 min read
S. Sudan medical system 'collapsing': Doctors Without Borders
Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has said that attacks on medical facilities are rising in South Sudan.
S. Sudan medical system 'collapsing': Doctors Without Borders
Tensions have, in recent times, been high in South Sudan following a fallout between President Salva Kiir and his vice, Riek Machar. / Photo: AP
May 15, 2025

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Thursday that attacks on medical facilities were rising in South Sudan as "major conflict" caused mass displacement, leaving under-resourced health centres struggling to cope.

South Sudan has long grappled with insecurity and political instability, but tensions between President Salva Kiir and his vice, Riek Machar, have spilt over into clashes between their forces around the country in recent months.

International attention has focused on fighting in Upper Nile State, but MSF warned that clashes were also occurring in the states of Jonglei, Unity, and Western Central Equatorial.

"We are talking about a major conflict that is taking place over multiple fronts and multiple locations," MSF's operations manager Bakri Abubakr said.

'Major crisis'

Abubakr labelled the subsequent displacement a "major crisis" – with roughly 60,000 people displaced in Upper Nile State and 50,000 in Jonglei alone.

MSF teams witnessed entire villages displaced, he said, stating "hospitals, health facilities and community facilities have been abandoned as well from their staff."

"We are witnessing a collapsing health system in the country," he said, adding that only half of South Sudan's medical facilities were operational even before the latest fighting.

Roughly 80% of the country's healthcare system is funded by international bodies, MSF said, with Juba contributing just 1.3% from its budget.

Attacks on health care facilities

"We see a rise of attacks on health care facilities, medical personnel, civilian population," said MSF's Abdalla Hussein, including attacks on White River Nile barges carrying vital supplies and looting of remote outposts.

The UN says eight medical facilities have been struck this year, and MSF believes the figure could be even higher.

MSF's head of mission Zakariya Mwatia described rising numbers of wounded arriving at Malakal city after weeks of sleeping rough and travelling through the bush, their health hanging by a thread – with staff unable to save them.

"We are yet to see the worst," he added.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
'I'm unmoved,' Tanzania's Suluhu says amid criticism over 'opposition clampdown'
'I'm unmoved,' Tanzania's Suluhu says amid criticism over 'opposition clampdown'
Somalia's mass vaccination against polio, pneumonia targets 3 million children
Somalia's mass vaccination against polio, pneumonia targets 3 million children
Sudan's Burhan appoints country's new prime minister
Sudan's Burhan appoints country's new prime minister
Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu defiant as he appears for treason trial
Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu defiant as he appears for treason trial
France closes probe against widow of Rwanda's ex-president over alleged role in genocide
France closes probe against widow of Rwanda's ex-president over alleged role in genocide
ICJ sides with Equatorial Guinea in dispute with Gabon over oil-rich islands
ICJ sides with Equatorial Guinea in dispute with Gabon over oil-rich islands
South Africa's Ramaphosa aims to mend US ties with Musk deals
South Africa's Ramaphosa aims to mend US ties with Musk deals
Turkish President Erdogan marks Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day
Turkish President Erdogan marks Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day
UN, Libya’s Presidential Council establish ‘truce committee’ after Tripoli clashes
UN, Libya’s Presidential Council establish ‘truce committee’ after Tripoli clashes
UN's court to rule on Gabon-Equatorial Guinea dispute over potentially oil-rich areas
UN's court to rule on Gabon-Equatorial Guinea dispute over potentially oil-rich areas
Israel expands ground invasion into Gaza as Palestinians starve to death
Israel expands ground invasion into Gaza as Palestinians starve to death
Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer
Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer
Sudan army retakes strategic area in North Darfur from RSF
Sudan army retakes strategic area in North Darfur from RSF
Nigerian pastor acquitted of rape, Timothy Omotoso, leaves South Africa
Nigerian pastor acquitted of rape, Timothy Omotoso, leaves South Africa
RSF shelling kills 14 people in Sudan displacement camp
RSF shelling kills 14 people in Sudan displacement camp
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us