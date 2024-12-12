By Pauline Odhiambo

Colour is Nigerian artist Lynda Charles's window to a world of imagination and expression in which she no longer feels constrained.

The characteristic black-and-white hues of hyperrealism have taken a back seat for now, making way for the blooming bright tones of her figurative style.

With a palette of myriad hues and measured strokes of her paintbrush, she splashes stories on her canvases in all their starkness – from sibling love to the complications of a mother-daughter relationship.

The 31-year-old has admittedly discovered in colour the spontaneity and freedom she used to miss as an artist.

"With hyperrealism, I felt limited in the artwork I could create using charcoal. But with colour, I am able to tell more stories," she tells TRT Afrika.

According to Artmatcher, figurative art encompasses works depicting recognisable figures and objects from real life.

Many of Lynda's artworks are inspired by her relationships with family members and friends.

"A Source", one of her newer paintings, is a take on mothers and daughters viewing and navigating life differently.

"The equation between a mother and her daughter can be a touchy subject, especially when the relationship isn't at the ideal point where both parties would like to be," Lynda says of the painting, part of a series titled "The Bond We Share".

"Parents are nonetheless the source from which we grow and evolve, and this painting shows the transfer of lifeforce while highlighting the complexities of that bond."

All about family

Lynda's painting "A Home", part of the same series, showcases sibling relationships.

“Many of us would move mountains for our siblings, but sometimes there are quarrels, too. The arguments might be as simple as, 'Why are you wearing my shirt?' Or more charged disagreements, where one sibling feels left out or neglected," explains the Ibadan-based artist.

"A Home", Lynda's largest painting to date, took her months to complete and features three female subjects. One is painted blue, while the other two sisters have similar complexions.

"The ones with similar skin tones are standing next to each other to show their closer bond, with all three sisters wrapping their arms around each other to show their connection," Lynda tells TRT Afrika.

"The overarching theme of this series is the relationship dynamics between family members, or friends that are like family."

Femininity standards

Beyond family ties, Lynda is unyielding about telling women's stories, in particular. Her latest series, "Shapes of Femininity", celebrates individuality despite societal pressure to conform to the status quo.

"It takes courage to be unapologetically individual in the face of changing femininity standards. It’s a nod to self-expression, the desire to stand on your own two feet, and the willingness to be comfortable in your skin," she explains.

Within this series are the paintings titled "Lady" and "Daughter", which speak to female strength and resilience under the weight of societal expectations.

"This latest series is an exploration and experiment in terms of my painting style. It is certainly different from the works I have previously done," says Lynda. "I was initially apprehensive that viewers would find it too inconsistent, but it turned out well."

Evolving sensibilities

Lynda has been painting professionally since 2018, and several of her artworks have found international buyers.

She has also received recognition in art competitions, including the Chelsea International Fine Art Competition, where her artworks received honourable mention.

Lynda's decision to be an artist took many within her family by surprise. After high school, she studied applied biology, little knowing that an encounter with an artist friend soon after her graduation would dramatically alter her career prospects.

"I remember visiting this friend and being fascinated by her art," she recalls. "From then onwards, I started practising and gradually realised I had a talent for painting."

Multiple challenges

Like many artists, Lynda faces difficulty finding the right art supplies. What she needs is either not readily available in the local art stores or costly due to shipping expenses.

Pricing her artwork is a new challenge she is grappling with. "It's difficult to put a price on something that has emerged from the depths of the soul," says Lynda. "The art market is obviously much bigger than any single artist, and it determines your worth."

Lynda motivates herself by finding new stories that resonate across cultures.

Her advice to aspiring artists is to be organic in their journey of growth. "Start with what you have," she says. "Don’t limit yourself by waiting to get all the ‘right’ materials before you can start painting. Just start with what you have and then figure things out as you go along.”