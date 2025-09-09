A wave of drone strikes hit a power station, a weapons factory and an oil refinery near Sudan's army-held capital on Tuesday, witnesses at the sites told AFP.

The aerial assault ended a period of relative calm in Khartoum after the military ousted the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces from the area in May, a key battleground in the war that erupted in 2023.

The attacks occurred at around 5:00 am (0300 GMT), with witnesses telling AFP, that they had seen strikes hit the Al-Jaili oil refinery, the Al-Markhiyat substation in Omdurman and the Yarmuk weapons factory.