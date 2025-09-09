AFRICA
1 min read
Wave of drone attacks hit power plant, arms factory near Sudan capital
The aerial assault ended a period of relative calm in Khartoum after the military ousted the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces from the area in May.
Wave of drone attacks hit power plant, arms factory near Sudan capital
The war has caused a massive level of destruction in the capital, Khartoum. / Reuters
September 9, 2025

A wave of drone strikes hit a power station, a weapons factory and an oil refinery near Sudan's army-held capital on Tuesday, witnesses at the sites told AFP.

The aerial assault ended a period of relative calm in Khartoum after the military ousted the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces from the area in May, a key battleground in the war that erupted in 2023.

The attacks occurred at around 5:00 am (0300 GMT), with witnesses telling AFP, that they had seen strikes hit the Al-Jaili oil refinery, the Al-Markhiyat substation in Omdurman and the Yarmuk weapons factory.

Recommended

There are reports that a strike on Wadi Seidna air base had been intercepted although the military has not yet commented.

RELATEDTRT Global - Splintered Sudan: Why a parallel government is worse than a deadlocked war
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Paramilitary RSF launches drone strikes on Sudan capital
Somalia condemns Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Qatari capital
Dozens of mourners killed by suspected rebels at a funeral in eastern DRC
Gaza aid flotilla says hit by drone in Tunisian waters
Wave of drone attacks hit power plant, arms factory near Sudan capital
Ethiopia launches Africa's largest hydroelectric dam
ICC to present evidence in war crimes case against Ugandan fugitive Joseph Kony
Netanyahu boasts Israel bombed 50 Gaza high-rises in 2 days, vows more
Ukraine shows diplomats damage after Russia's largest aerial strike
'Netanyahu has gone off the rails': Türkiye's Erdogan
Mali army carries out airstrikes after terrorists announce blockade on fuel imports
Côte d'Ivoire clears five people out of 60 to run for president
Egypt, US stress continued coordination to defuse Middle East tensions
Senegal raises 2025 forecast for Sangomar oil output
African Union chief calls for more 'climate justice' funds
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us