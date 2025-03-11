Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on Europe to acknowledge Türkiye’s evolving role in global affairs, emphasising Ankara’s commitment to regional stability and its ambitions for deeper ties with the European Union.

Addressing the nation following a cabinet meeting on Monday, Erdogan said Türkiye hopes its “European friends” recognise its pivotal position in reshaping the world, particularly amid shifting security dynamics following US President Donald Trump’s remarks on NATO and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

He reaffirmed Türkiye’s aspiration for full EU membership, stressing that global power structures are crumbling under the weight of their own contradictions.

“The so-called rule-based global system is collapsing,” Erdogan stated. “And the strongest blows to the international order are coming from its own founders.”

TRT Global - Türkiye gains ground in global defence, diplomacy TRT Global - Institutions, decision-makers, and companies that were once hesitant to collaborate with Türkiye are now actively pursuing partnerships, according to presidential adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic. 🔗

Developments in Syria

Turning to the crisis in Syria, Erdogan declared that Ankara “strongly condemns” all forms of aggression threatening Syria’s territorial integrity and social stability, including acts of terrorism and intimidation.

He acknowledged that the Syrian government has largely brought the situation under control through “effective intervention” but warned that tensions on the ground remain high.

Erdogan welcomed Syrian President Alsharaa’s “moderate and calming statements” and his firm stance against lawlessness, urging Damascus to take swift action to defuse tensions.

He underscored that Türkiye remains vigilant to ensure no developments in Syria pose a threat to its own security.

“We do not concern ourselves with anyone’s ethnicity, religion, or sect—whether in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, or any other country in the region,” Erdogan said, reaffirming Türkiye’s principled stance.

TRT Global - Türkiye to play 'important' role in ending Russia-Ukraine war — Fidan TRT Global - Turkish top diplomat Fidan underlines intensive diplomatic contacts are being carried out on details such as the conditions and how to continue a possible ceasefire agreement between Ukraine and Russia. 🔗

The president also recalled Türkiye’s unwavering position during the Syrian conflict: “When one million Syrians were massacred by the Baath regime, we stood firm. We stand in the same place today.”

As Türkiye asserts itself as a key geopolitical player, Erdogan’s message underscores Ankara’s commitment to regional security, diplomatic engagement, and its growing role in reshaping global power structures.