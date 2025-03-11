TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Erdogan calls on Europe to recognise Türkiye’s pivotal role in global reshaping
Erdogan warns that the rule-based global system is unraveling, with its own creators delivering the most damaging blows to the international order.
Erdogan calls on Europe to recognise Türkiye’s pivotal role in global reshaping
Erdogan on Europe / AA
March 11, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on Europe to acknowledge Türkiye’s evolving role in global affairs, emphasising Ankara’s commitment to regional stability and its ambitions for deeper ties with the European Union.

Addressing the nation following a cabinet meeting on Monday, Erdogan said Türkiye hopes its “European friends” recognise its pivotal position in reshaping the world, particularly amid shifting security dynamics following US President Donald Trump’s remarks on NATO and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

He reaffirmed Türkiye’s aspiration for full EU membership, stressing that global power structures are crumbling under the weight of their own contradictions.

“The so-called rule-based global system is collapsing,” Erdogan stated. “And the strongest blows to the international order are coming from its own founders.”

TRT Global - Türkiye gains ground in global defence, diplomacy

TRT Global - Institutions, decision-makers, and companies that were once hesitant to collaborate with Türkiye are now actively pursuing partnerships, according to presidential adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic.

🔗

Developments in Syria

Turning to the crisis in Syria, Erdogan declared that Ankara “strongly condemns” all forms of aggression threatening Syria’s territorial integrity and social stability, including acts of terrorism and intimidation.

He acknowledged that the Syrian government has largely brought the situation under control through “effective intervention” but warned that tensions on the ground remain high.

Erdogan welcomed Syrian President Alsharaa’s “moderate and calming statements” and his firm stance against lawlessness, urging Damascus to take swift action to defuse tensions.

He underscored that Türkiye remains vigilant to ensure no developments in Syria pose a threat to its own security.

“We do not concern ourselves with anyone’s ethnicity, religion, or sect—whether in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, or any other country in the region,” Erdogan said, reaffirming Türkiye’s principled stance.

TRT Global - Türkiye to play 'important' role in ending Russia-Ukraine war — Fidan

TRT Global - Turkish top diplomat Fidan underlines intensive diplomatic contacts are being carried out on details such as the conditions and how to continue a possible ceasefire agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

🔗

The president also recalled Türkiye’s unwavering position during the Syrian conflict: “When one million Syrians were massacred by the Baath regime, we stood firm. We stand in the same place today.”

As Türkiye asserts itself as a key geopolitical player, Erdogan’s message underscores Ankara’s commitment to regional security, diplomatic engagement, and its growing role in reshaping global power structures.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us