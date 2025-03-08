WORLD
2 min read
Extreme poverty for women may last 130 years - UN chief
Women still face systemic barriers that are deeply entrenched in our societies, says Guterres
Women sing and dance during the International Women's Day celebration at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium in Lagos, Nigeria, Friday, March. 7, 2025 / AP
March 8, 2025

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has highlighted the ongoing struggles faced by women and girls worldwide, warning that "eradicating extreme poverty for women and girls would take 130 years."

"Every 10 minutes, a woman is killed by her partner or a family member. [As many as] 612 million women and girls live under the shadow of armed conflicts – where their rights are too often considered expendable," said Guterres at an event on Friday held to mark the annual International Women's Day in New York.

Emphasizing the persistent challenges that hinder progress, Guterres said: "At this pace, eradicating extreme poverty for women and girls would take 130 years."

"Women still face systemic barriers – violence, discrimination, and economic inequality – that are deeply entrenched in our societies," he added.

Beijing Declaration

Guterres also acknowledged the progress made since the 1995 Beijing Declaration, which reaffirmed that "women’s rights are human rights."

He said more girls are in school, and more women hold positions of power, but he stressed that these achievements remain fragile.

Stressing that new challenges, like online harassment and misogyny, are exacerbating the situation, he said: "Digital tools, while brimming with promise, are also often silencing women’s voices, amplifying bias, and fueling harassment."

He condemned the mainstreaming of "chauvinism and misogyny," and urged concerted global efforts to reverse these trends.

Gender pay gap

In his video message, Guterres further emphasized the need for urgent action. "We must fight these outrages and keep working to level the playing field for women and girls," he said.

Guterres outlined priorities such as investing in equality, closing the gender pay gap, and increasing women’s participation in decision-making. "We must never accept a world where women and girls live in fear," he said, calling for bold action to ensure equality for all.

SOURCE:AFP
