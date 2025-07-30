AFRICA
TRT Afrika Daily News Brief: July 30
African Union rejects formation of parallel government in Sudan by paramilitary, RSF. A powerful magnitude earthquake hits Russia, causing tsunamis across the Pacific.
The African Union rejects formation of a parallel government in Sudan by paramilitary RSF. The African Union says it would not recognise a "so-called parallel government" in Sudan.

A powerful magnitude 8.8 earthquake has hit Russia's Far East, causing tsunamis and evacuations across the Pacific. The quake hit off Petropavlovsk on the Kamchatka peninsula, one of the strongest ever recorded.

Britain says it will recognise Palestine by September unless Israel takes “substantive steps” to end the brutal war on Gaza.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
