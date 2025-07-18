WORLD
Trump diagnosed with chronic vein disorder amid leg swelling
'Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease,' says spokesperson Karoline Leavitt
President Donald Trump was examined for swelling in his legs. / Reuters
July 18, 2025

US President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with a chronic vein disorder, the White House said Thursday, after pictures of his swollen legs circulated on social media.

Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said that Trump "underwent a comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies" that led to a diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency, adding that it is a "common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70."

"Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease. Laboratory testing included a complete blood count, comprehensive metabolic panel, coagulation profile, D-dimer, B-type natriuretic peptide, and cardiac biomarkers,” she said.

"All results were within normal limits. An echocardiogram was also performed and confirmed normal cardiac structure and function. No signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness were identified," she added.

Swelling was visible in recent photos of the president's lower legs near his feet, prompting questions about his health. Another photo appeared to show makeup concealing something on the president's hand, which Leavitt said was minor bruising caused by handshaking and his use of aspirin.

"This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen," she said. "This is a well-known and benign side effect of aspirin therapy, and the president remains in excellent health."

Chronic venous insufficiency occurs when veins in the leg become damaged and valves cannot properly return blood back to the heart, causing blood to pool in the legs, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

