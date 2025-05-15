TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye 'plays a big role' in Ukraine-Russia peace talks: NATO chief
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte says Türkiye has good relations with all relevant partners and is seen as a serious mediator.
Türkiye 'plays a big role' in Ukraine-Russia peace talks: NATO chief
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaks to the press members ahead of the NATO Foreign Ministers' Informal Meeting held at the NEST Congress Center in Belek, Antalya. / Photo: AA
May 15, 2025

The chief of NATO on Thursday praised Türkiye’s unique diplomatic leverage in Ukraine-Russia peace talks and urged unity within the alliance amid lingering disputes.

"Türkiye plays a big role here because Türkiye has good relations with all relevant partners and is seen as a serious venue," Secretary General Mark Rutte told reporters while arriving for day two of an alliance’s foreign ministers meeting in Antalya, southern Türkiye.

While Ukraine has signalled readiness, Rutte emphasised that Türkiye’s power to convene both sides and credibility make it central to any future talks.

“You have the people—your foreign minister, your president—to help to bring these talks to a good end,” he said.

Ukraine, arms cooperation, and industrial capacity are expected to top talks at the Antalya foreign ministers’ meeting.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday that President Donald Trump is open to any mechanism that would result in a just peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Rubio, speaking ahead of an informal meeting of foreign ministers in Türkiye, said the United States wants to see progress made in the next couple of days, adding there was no military solution to the conflict.

TRT Global - Trump says he might attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Türkiye on Friday

While Zelenskyy is set to meet Erdogan in Ankara, Moscow's delegation lands in Istanbul for planned talks with Ukrainian counterparts.

🔗

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
'I'm unmoved,' Tanzania's Suluhu says amid criticism over 'opposition clampdown'
'I'm unmoved,' Tanzania's Suluhu says amid criticism over 'opposition clampdown'
Somalia's mass vaccination against polio, pneumonia targets 3 million children
Somalia's mass vaccination against polio, pneumonia targets 3 million children
Sudan's Burhan appoints country's new prime minister
Sudan's Burhan appoints country's new prime minister
Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu defiant as he appears for treason trial
Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu defiant as he appears for treason trial
France closes probe against widow of Rwanda's ex-president over alleged role in genocide
France closes probe against widow of Rwanda's ex-president over alleged role in genocide
ICJ sides with Equatorial Guinea in dispute with Gabon over oil-rich islands
ICJ sides with Equatorial Guinea in dispute with Gabon over oil-rich islands
South Africa's Ramaphosa aims to mend US ties with Musk deals
South Africa's Ramaphosa aims to mend US ties with Musk deals
Turkish President Erdogan marks Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day
Turkish President Erdogan marks Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day
UN, Libya’s Presidential Council establish ‘truce committee’ after Tripoli clashes
UN, Libya’s Presidential Council establish ‘truce committee’ after Tripoli clashes
UN's court to rule on Gabon-Equatorial Guinea dispute over potentially oil-rich areas
UN's court to rule on Gabon-Equatorial Guinea dispute over potentially oil-rich areas
Israel expands ground invasion into Gaza as Palestinians starve to death
Israel expands ground invasion into Gaza as Palestinians starve to death
Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer
Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer
Sudan army retakes strategic area in North Darfur from RSF
Sudan army retakes strategic area in North Darfur from RSF
Nigerian pastor acquitted of rape, Timothy Omotoso, leaves South Africa
Nigerian pastor acquitted of rape, Timothy Omotoso, leaves South Africa
RSF shelling kills 14 people in Sudan displacement camp
RSF shelling kills 14 people in Sudan displacement camp
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us