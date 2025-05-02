Nigeria's Aliko Dangote 'comfortable' with impact of Trump tariffs on urea exports.

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote says he feels “comfortable” with how President Donald Trump's tariffs would affect his urea exports to the US

pointing out that Algeria—a key competitor—had been hit with an even higher tariff.

Trump had introduced a 14% tariff on Nigerian imports, including urea, as part of broader trade measures implemented last month, though the policy was later put on hold for 90 days.

Speaking at an investment conference in Lagos, Dangote, who is Africa’s richest man, noted that his fertiliser company —which began full operations in 2022—exports 37% of its 3 million metric tonnes of urea production to the US.

DRC confirms anthrax outbreak, one dead

Health authorities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) are scaling up response to an anthrax outbreak in North Kivu province.

The World Health Organisation, which is supporting DRC’s efforts, has confirmed at least 16 suspected cases, one confirmed case, and one death.

Anthrax is a bacterial disease that mainly affects animals, but people can contract the disease directly or indirectly from infected animals or from exposure to contaminated animal products.

UN calls on Israel to lift 'brutal blockade' of humanitarian aid to Gaza

The UN has called on Israel to lift its blockade of humanitarian aid delivery into Gaza, saying blocking the desperately needed aid inflicts a "cruel collective punishment".

Tom Fletcher, the UN relief chief, said that: "International law is unequivocal: As the occupying power, Israel must allow humanitarian support in aid, and the civilian lives it saves, should never be a bargaining chip."

Fletcher also said: "The humanitarian movement is independent, impartial and neutral. We believe that all civilians are equally worthy of protection," underlining that they remain ready to save as many lives as they can, despite the risks.