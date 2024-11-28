2 min read
South Africa welcomes Lebanon, Israel ceasefire
South Africa has welcomed a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.
South Africa also also called for a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, reiterating its call for the international community to respect UN resolutions. / Reuters
November 28, 2024

South Africa welcomed a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon that took effect early on Wednesday.

"South Africa hopes that the ceasefire will de-escalate tensions in the region, and we reiterate that we stand in solidarity with the government and people of Lebanon and express our support for the implementation of the agreement," a foreign ministry statement said late on Wednesday.

Pretoria said the vital act of de-escalation underscores the supremacy of diplomacy and significantly mitigates the human suffering caused by indiscriminate attacks on civilian infrastructure.

South Africa called on all parties to fully adhere to the ceasefire deal, expressing hope that a permanent cessation of hostilities will follow, ending the conflict across the Israeli-Lebanese border, which has indiscriminately killed thousands of Lebanese people, many of them women and children.

Gaza ceasefire

Africa's most industrialised economy also called for a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, reiterating its call for the international community to respect and adhere to UN resolutions, international law, and international humanitarian law.

The ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon took effect hours after US President Joe Biden said a proposal to end the conflict had been reached, amid hopes it would stop Israeli airstrikes on Lebanese towns and cities and end the year-long cross-border fighting.

Over 3,800 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon and over one million displaced since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

