Davido and Angelique Kidjo unite for 'Joy'
ARTS & CULTURE
2 min read
Davido and Angelique Kidjo unite for 'Joy'Both artists have expressed their excitement and anticipation for this new project, describing it as a truly special record that holds significant meaning for them.
Critics anticipate the collaboration will be a unique musical experience. / TRT Afrika English
December 11, 2024

Afrobeats sensation Davido and legendary world music artist Angelique Kidjo have joined forces once again, this time for a new track titled "Joy."

Set for release on August 30, 2024, "Joy" marks a continuation of their successful collaboration on the previously released "Na Money."

Both artists have expressed their excitement and anticipation for this new project, describing it as a truly special record that holds significant meaning for them.

"It was an honour working with the legend @angeliquekidjo on JOY," Davido wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you, @davido for bringing your light! No one could have done it better. We hope this song can bring the world together for a moment of JOY," Kidjo said also on Instagram.

Unique musical experience

Critics anticipate the collaboration will be a unique musical experience, combining Davido's energetic Afrobeats style with Kidjo's rich and soulful world music.

While reviews for "Joy" are not yet available, their previous collaboration was widely praised for its infectious rhythm and cultural significance.

Based on their previous work together and the positive reception to "Na Money," it's anticipated that "Joy" will be another groundbreaking collaboration that showcases the power of cultural exchange and musical innovation.

The song's message of joy and unity, as expressed by Kidjo, is sure to resonate with listeners around the world.

With "Joy," Davido and Angelique Kidjo continue to push the boundaries of African music, offering a fresh and exciting sound that celebrates their shared heritage and passion for music.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika English
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us