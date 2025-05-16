The Cannes Film Festival is once again buzzing as it unfurled its red carpet on Tuesday to mark its 78th edition of cinematic applause.

Beyond the star-studded premieres and the hunt for the next big picture by studios and producers, this year's festival is spotlighting compelling narratives from the African continent, promising a vibrant and diverse lineup.

Egyptian director Morad Mostafa is making waves with his debut feature film, Aisha Can't Fly Away, selected for the prestigious Un Certain Regard section.

This category, established in 1998 to champion emerging talent and daring cinematic visions, offers a €30,000 grant to its winner.

Mostafa's film delved into the life of a solitary South Sudanese care-worker in Cairo, a gripping portrayal of displacement and resilience.

The titular character "Aisha" marks the acting debut of South Sudanese model Buliana Simon, embodying a young woman navigating the complexities of relationships, work, and her surroundings.

Adding to the African cinematic entries is the Nigerian film My Father's Shadow, helmed by Akinola Davies Jr.

This drama follows two young brothers navigating the turbulent landscape of Lagos during the 1993 Nigerian election crisis.

As they journey through the sprawling city with their estranged father, they witness both its grandeur and his daily struggles, all while political unrest casts a shadow over their path home.

For filmmaker Akinola Ogunmade-Davies, a 2021 BAFTA Awards nominee, the work advocates the resurgence of indigenous narratives.

The spotlight on emerging talent extends to the short film section, where Ethiopia’s A Doll Made Up Of Clay by Kokob Gebrehweria Tesfay is being showcased.

This poignant short drama tells the fictional story of a young Nigerian footballer whose dreams are shattered by a career-ending injury. Lost and grappling with despair, he seeks solace and healing through his ancestral rituals.

Reflecting on the film's selection, Tesfay shared on Instagram: "This film is deeply personal, inspired by the untold stories of African footballers living in India — navigating dreams, struggles, and resilience far from home. Being selected as both writer and director as an international student is more than an achievement."

There are 22 films vying for the coveted Palme d’Or award are cinematic heavyweights like Wes Anderson’s “The Phoenician Scheme,” Richard Linklater’s “Nouvelle Vague,” and Lynne Ramsay’s “Die.”

The 78th annual Cannes Film Festival, which began on May 13, concludes on the 24th at the Palace of Festivals and Conferences in Cannes, France.