A portrait of Kenya's President William Ruto hung over senior leaders of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their allies, who gathered last week in Kenya's capital, Nairobi.

A charter meant to establish a parallel Sudanese government was not signed at the event, but the leaders met days later behind closed doors for the signing ceremony, where they announced they would establish a government of “peace and unity.”

This sparked outrage and a diplomatic row between Sudan and Kenya, with the head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, warning against any move to set up a parallel government.

Kenya's apparent backing of the paramilitary forces and their allies has left its long-held regional powerbroker role looking threadbare. Experts say Kenya’s initiative appears ‘risky’ as it suggests legitimising the RSF by Nairobi.

“Kenya needs to be cognizant of possible repercussions for such deeds. This can lead to isolation,” Kenya’s former diplomat Ngovi Kitau tells TRT Afrika.

The ongoing war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces broke out in April 2023, resulting in the deaths of thousands and displacement of millions of civilians.

The conflict has created the world's worst humanitarian crisis, according to the UN, with nearly 14 million people – about 30 percent of the population – displaced from their homes, and tens of thousands of civilians killed.

Sudan’s foreign ministry in Khartoum has condemned Kenya for hosting RSF and its allies, and recalled its ambassador from Nairobi for "consultations" over the “hostile move against Sudan.”

Sudan’s army, led by General Al-Burhan, has already announced plans to form a new government to manage the country's affairs and urged Nairobi to abandon a “dangerous course of action” that threatens regional peace.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed "deep concern" over the RSF charter and its intention to establish a parallel government.

“This further escalation in the conflict in Sudan deepens the fragmentation of the country and risks further entrenching the crisis,” Guterres said.

Kenya insists the RSF meetings in Nairobi were intended to offer platforms for efforts to end the war. It cited its history of promoting dialogue “without any ulterior motives’’ as it tries to defend its latest move.

“RSF and Sudanese civilian groups' tabling of a roadmap and proposed leadership in Nairobi is compatible with Kenya's role in peace negotiation,” Kenya's Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi said.

He highlighted the country's previous mediation efforts, including hosting talks that resolved Sudan's previous civil war, which led to South Sudan's independence. “When Kenya offers this space, it is without any ulterior motives. It is because we believe there is no military solution to political disputes,” he added.

However, Kenya's dalliance with the paramilitary forces and their allies has drawn concern from local leaders and campaign groups, who fear it could further fragment Sudan.

Sudan’s army has since gained an upper hand in the battlefront, with significant advances in the north and east, and is on the verge of regaining the whole of the capital, Khartoum. The RSF and its allies control pockets of territories.

Some experts believe Nairobi’s body language could further erode confidence of the Sudanese army in Kenya’s role in the regional bloc IGAD.

“Kenya is part of IGAD’s peace initiative, together with Ethiopia and Uganda. The process has slowed down because Sudan’s armed forces (SAF) has accused Kenya of being a supporter of RSF. Hosting RSF in Kenya gives credence to SAF allegations,” Ambassador Kitau said.

“Currently, African leaders, through AU, are busy trying to integrate Africa. Kenya is facing the opposite direction,” he added.

