Russia-Ukraine talks in Türkiye 'very important' — Trump
"I think good things can come out of that meeting," says US president of Thursday's peace talks in Istanbul.
Trump urged an end to the "horrible bloodbath" in Ukraine, saying that people are "being killed at levels we haven't seen since the Second World War." / Photo: AA
May 12, 2025

US President Donald Trump has stressed the importance of this week’s Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Türkiye, adding that he thinks "good things can come out” of the talks.

"Thursday's meeting with Russia and Ukraine is very important," Trump told a press conference. "I was very insistent that the meeting take place."

He expressed optimism about the talks’ outcome, saying: "I think good things can come out of that meeting."

"Don't underestimate" Thursday's meeting, Trump urged, praising Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as "a great host."

"I was thinking about flying over" for the meeting, he said, adding that he might travel to Türkiye "if I think things can happen."

Highlighting the “vicious” human cost of the ongoing conflict, he described it as "a whole new form of warfare.”

Trump urged an end to the "horrible bloodbath" in Ukraine, saying that people are "being killed at levels we haven't seen since the Second World War."

The peace talks are scheduled to take place in Istanbul, Türkiye, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicating acceptance of Moscow's proposal to resume peace talks after a long hiatus.

Erdogan has welcomed his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin's support for restarting the process from where it paused in Istanbul in March 2022, reaffirming Türkiye’s commitment to peace efforts.​​​​​​​

