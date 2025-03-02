Egypt announced on Sunday its rejection of any attempt to form a parallel Sudanese government or any action that threatens the unity and sovereignty of Sudan.

“The Arab Republic of Egypt expresses its rejection of any attempts that threaten the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Sudan, including efforts to establish a parallel Sudanese government," the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It further warned that such attempts "complicate the situation in Sudan, hinder ongoing efforts to unify the visions of Sudanese political forces, and worsen the humanitarian crisis."

Egypt also urged all Sudanese factions to "prioritize the country’s national interest and engage positively in launching an inclusive political process without exclusion or external interference."

Political charter

On February 22, the Sudanese paramilitary group the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), along with Sudanese political groups and armed movements, signed a political charter in Nairobi, Kenya, to form a parallel government opposing Sudanese authorities.

The Sudanese government protested Kenya's hosting of what it called a "conspiracy to establish a government" for the RSF.

On February 20, Sudan recalled its ambassador to Nairobi, Kamal Jabara, in protest against Kenya's involvement in discussions aimed at forming a "parallel government," as announced by the Sudanese Foreign Ministry at the time.

Kenya, however, defended its role, stating that hosting the meetings was part of its efforts to find solutions for ending the war in Sudan in coordination with the UN and the African Union.

Battlefront gains

Meanwhile, the Sudanese army has been making gains against the RSF in several regions, including Khartoum, Gezira, White Nile, and North Kordofan.

In Khartoum State, which consists of three cities, the army now controls 90% of Bahri in the north, most of Omdurman in the west, and 60% of Khartoum city, where the presidential palace and international airport are located. However, the RSF still maintains positions in the eastern and southern neighborhoods of Khartoum.

Sudan has been embroiled in a war between the Sudanese army and the RSF since mid-April 2023 killing more than 20,000 people and displacing 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities.



Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.