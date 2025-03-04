AFRICA
M23 rebels 'abduct patients' from hospitals in DRC
The UN says it is distressing that ''M23 is snatching patients from hospital beds'' and calls for their immediate release.
Hospitals have been flooded with wounded in DRC following the latest escalation of violence / MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES VIA GOOGLE/ Handout via Reuters
March 4, 2025

M23 rebels launching an offensive in eastern Congo have abducted at least 130 sick and wounded men from two hospitals in the city of Goma, the United Nations said on Monday.

M23 fighters raided CBCA Ndosho Hospital and Heal Africa Hospital during the night of February 28, taking 116 and 15 patients respectively, UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement.

The abducted men were suspected of being Democratic Republic of Congo soldiers or members of a pro-government militia known as Wazalendo.

"It is deeply distressing that M23 is snatching patients from hospital beds in coordinated raids and holding them incommunicado in undisclosed locations," Shamdasani said, calling for their immediate release.

Valuable minerals

M23 spokespersons Willy Ngoma and Lawrence Kanyuka Kingston did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The rebels marched into the city of Goma at the end of January and have since made an unprecedented advance into eastern Congo, seizing territory and gaining access to valuable minerals.

Their ongoing advance, which started in late December, is already the gravest escalation in a long-running conflict rooted in the spillover into Congo of Rwanda's 1994 genocide and the struggle for control of Congo's vast mineral resources.

Failed peace efforts

DRC’s government, UN experts and Western powers accuse Rwanda of backing the group.

Rwanda denies this and says it is defending itself against ethnic Hutu-led militias bent on killing Tutsis in Congo and threatening Rwanda.

More than 8,500 people have been killed in east Congo since January and almost half a million people were left without shelter after 90 displacement camps were destroyed in the fighting, according to the government.

International sanctions, renewed investigations by the International Criminal Court and Africa-led peace negotiations have failed to halt the advance by the rebels, who have captured east Congo's two major cities, Goma and Bukavu.

