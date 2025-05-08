South African politician Julius Malema, has accused UK authorities of denying him a visa to speak at an event at Cambridge University for political reasons.

Julius Malema, the leader of South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters opposition party, said the decision was effectively a ban on him addressing students and “an attempt to silence a dissenting political perspective.”

He posted on social media platform X that he has received “a regret letter” informing him his application was not successful.

Malema has previously demanded the UK pay reparations and apologize to African nations for colonialism.

RSF continues offensive in Port Sudan

The Sudanese city of Port Sudan has faced a fresh drone attack for the fifth consecutive day amid raging fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Explosions were heard in the city on Thursday and the Sudanese army's air defenses confronted the attack that lasted for 45 minutes, according to eyewitnesses.

Port Sudan has this week been the target of drone assaults that has torched the country's biggest fuel depots and damaged its main gateway for humanitarian aid.

Putin reaffirms ties with Africa as one of Russia’s top priorities

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that strengthening ties with African nations remains a core objective of Moscow’s foreign policy.

This comes following the Russia-Africa Summit held in 2023 in St. Petersburg.

During a meeting with the President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso in Moscow, Putin said that a solid package of joint documents was adopted, including a detailed declaration and an action plan until 2026

Russia has sought to deepen its strategic engagement with Africa through trade, energy cooperation and military ties, particularly following Western sanctions for its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Türkiye expresses solidarity with Pakistan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over phone and expressed Türkiye's readiness to do its utmost to prevent further escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan.

According to the Turkish Communications Directorate, the call on Wednesday addressed the tension between India and Pakistan, the attack that occurred on the night of May 6, and latest developments.

President Erdogan expressed Türkiye's solidarity with Pakistan, extended his condolences to the Pakistani martyrs of the attack, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured," the directorate said on X.

Champions League: Arteta hails Arsenal despite 'players in tears' after loss to PSG

Arsenal players were left in tears after Wednesday's 2-1 semi-final loss at Paris St Germain knocked them out of the Champions League. In a post-match press conference Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta said quote, “today I see how much they want it because they were in tears," end of Quote

The North London side, who lost 1-0 at home in the first leg of the tie last week, are set to finish the season without a trophy, having lost the Premier League title race to Liverpool last month after exits from the FA Cup and the League Cup earlier this year.

Arsenal, who have won one FA Cup title and two Community Shields since Arteta took over in December 2019, are in a race to finish second in the English top-flight league for the third season in a row.

And that’s your daily news brief from TRT Global. For more, head to trtglobal.com