The World Boxing Organization (WBO) has mandated that heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk begin negotiations for a mandatory title defence against interim champion Joseph Parker, injecting new intrigue into the division.

The WBO has given Usyk and Parker's teams "30 days to reach terms," the WBO said in a statement, or a "purse bid will be ordered."

"We'd take it in a heartbeat," Parker's promoter, David Higgins, told Sky Sports, expressing eagerness for the title shot. "Joseph is patiently waiting, keeping fit, and if an opportunity comes to fight for a title, he would love to grab it."

Usyk's promoter, Alexander Krassyuk, confirmed they are actively working on a Usyk-Dubois rematch, with Wembley Stadium being considered as a prime location.

Usyk, who unified the heavyweight division by defeating Tyson Fury, was unable to fulfil his IBF mandatory defence, leading to Dubois's elevation to full champion.

Dubois, who recently defeated Anthony Joshua, has been vocal about his desire to face Usyk.