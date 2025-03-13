SPORTS
1 min read
Boxing: WBO gives stars Usyk, Parker 30 days ultimatum to fight
Usyk and Parker must reach an agreement for the ordered mandatory defence.
Boxing: WBO gives stars Usyk, Parker 30 days ultimatum to fight
Promoters say Wembley Stadium is being considered as a prime location. / Getty Images
March 13, 2025

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) has mandated that heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk begin negotiations for a mandatory title defence against interim champion Joseph Parker, injecting new intrigue into the division. 

The WBO has given Usyk and Parker's teams "30 days to reach terms," the WBO said in a statement, or a "purse bid will be ordered."

"We'd take it in a heartbeat," Parker's promoter, David Higgins, told Sky Sports, expressing eagerness for the title shot. "Joseph is patiently waiting, keeping fit, and if an opportunity comes to fight for a title, he would love to grab it." 

Usyk's promoter, Alexander Krassyuk, confirmed they are actively working on a Usyk-Dubois rematch, with Wembley Stadium being considered as a prime location. 

Usyk, who unified the heavyweight division by defeating Tyson Fury, was unable to fulfil his IBF mandatory defence, leading to Dubois's elevation to full champion.

Dubois, who recently defeated Anthony Joshua, has been vocal about his desire to face Usyk. 

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us