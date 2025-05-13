By Firmain Eric Mbadinga

How does an electronics engineer with a successful career in the cell phone industry and a solid foundation in robotics and programming make a bold mid-life pivot to a field far removed from her domain of expertise?

For Ange Loumeto-Ndounzi, who once dreamt of becoming an astronaut, moving from engineering circuits to blending medicinal plants wasn’t just a career shift – it marked the start of a journey of discovery driven by her newfound belief in nature’s power to heal.

“Our delicious drinks made from medicinal plants and natural fruits stimulate the immune system,” says Ange of her popular Bio'Tropic Santé label.

Ange founded the company in 2018, turning the page on a thriving engineering career to embrace agro-entrepreneurship.

Limited training opportunities in the Republic of Congo (also known as Congo-Brazzaville) kept Ange from her astronaut dream, but her decision to become an entrepreneur was based on sound principles. Bio'Tropic Santé proved her right, building a loyal consumer base with safe, healthy and healing food options grounded in the principles of naturopathy.

Personal health struggles

Ange’s initial inspiration to start the venture came from personal experience, although she is quick to clarify that her mission today goes beyond how naturopathy benefited her.

“I started having health problems in 2015, including symptoms of burnout. I would sometimes have anxiety attacks and blackouts. Then, during a trip to Guiana, I discovered naturopathy,” Ange tells TRT Afrika.

A visit to the botanical garden in Cayenne piqued Ange’s curiosity. “The guide gave us insights into various plants and medicinal herbs. I listened to him extolling the health benefits of soursop leaves, ginger juice, and many other plants consumed as food. Intrigued, I decided to research further and experiment with various natural remedies,” she recalls.

That moment proved transformative. Ange began feeling “better, fitter, and healthier”, prompting her to reconsider her career path.

It wasn’t long before the engineer in her saw naturopathy as more than just a personal wellness journey.

“I decided to make the benefits of naturopathy available to all by marketing food products free of toxic chemicals,” she says.

WHO-mandated principles

The World Health Organisation (WHO) recognises naturopathy as a branch of alternative, non-conventional treatment alongside Chinese traditional medicine and Ayurveda, which originated in India.

TRT Global - Africa’s greatest health challenges won’t be solved without female scientists Women of childbearing age are often excluded from clinical trials, leaving them without access to some life-saving treatments and with limited or unsafe options. 🔗

Ange built her agro-entrepreneurial venture gradually and with care, acknowledging the responsibility of promoting public health.

Her first product, Elym, was marketed as a flavourful beverage and a remedy for specific ailments.

The drink, since patented by the Organisation Africaine de la Propriété Intellectuelle (OAPI), combines plants, fruits and vegetables like ginger, turmeric and soursop. Bio'Tropic Santé keeps the precise formulation a secret.

“I started out by making products in my kitchen, and my first customers were family members. My mother, who enjoyed the first drink, promoted it in her social circle as herbal tea,” recalls Ange.

She was especially encouraged when a cousin who had been hospitalised confided in her about feeling significantly better after consuming her product.

“From one testimonial to the next, I gave it my all,” Ange tells TRT Afrika.

She began attending trade fairs regularly, refining her product’s taste, appearance and presentation over time.

Roadmap for expansion

Encouraged by Bio'Tropic Santé’s growing clientele, Ange expanded operations, opening a head office in Brazzaville's Avenue Loutassi, hiring staff, and structuring the organisation to support its growth.

Ange, who trained in Europe to improve her technical proficiency, aims to win over Congolese consumers, some of whom still favour imported products.

“It’s crucial for Africa to harness its agri-food potential by highlighting the naturopathic value of local products. God has blessed us with nature’s bounty, and we must multiply research and develop projects to utilise these gifts while preserving their essence,” she says.

The emerging challenges for Bio'Tropic Santé, which now offers a dozen different beverages, range from certification to export logistics.

Gabon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Cameroon, all part of the ECCAS zone, are on Ange’s radar for expansion.

The young entrepreneur is convinced that she and her company are geared to play a potentially defining role in the campaign for healthy food, which is part of the framework of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for 2030.