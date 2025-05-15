AFRICA
South Africa's Ramaphosa to meet Trump next week amid tensions
Trump and Ramaphosa are due to meet face-to-face on May 21 amid diplomatic and trade tensions. / TRT Afrika English
May 15, 2025

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will travel to the United States on a working visit next week and will meet US President Donald Trump on May 21, Ramaphosa's office said in a statement late on Wednesday.

"President Ramaphosa will meet with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington DC to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues of interest," South Africa's presidency said.

"The president's visit to the US provides a platform to reset the strategic relationship between the two countries," the statement added.

Relations between South Africa and the US have soured significantly since Trump returned to the White House in January.

Relocation of White South Africans

Trump has cut all US financial assistance to South Africa, citing disapproval of its land reform policy and of its genocide case at the International Court of Justice against Washington's ally Israel.

This week the Trump administration welcomed 49 White South Africans it has granted refugee status, having deemed them victims of racial discrimination.

South Africa maintains there is no evidence of persecution of White people in the country and Ramaphosa has said the US government "has got the wrong end of the stick".

The United States is South Africa's second-largest bilateral trading partner after China.

SOURCE:Reuters
