Equatorial Guinea has been in the news recently due to an astonishing drama involving a former head of the country's financial investigation agency, Baltasar Ebang Engonga, amid political intrigues and power struggle.

The authorities are investigating alleged relationship misconduct between Engonga and female family members of some senior government officials.

This has drawn global attention to the country’s politics and social life.

But there’s more to the country than this unfolding drama. Equatorial Guinea's life is a story of resilience, opportunities, and surprises. Let's explore the stunningly rich history, culture, and complexities of this African country.