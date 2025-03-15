WORLD
2 min read
UN chief Guterres decries 'disturbing rise in anti-Muslim bigotry'
Rights watchdogs publish data noting record levels of anti-Muslim hate incidents and hate speeches in various countries.
UN chief Guterres decries 'disturbing rise in anti-Muslim bigotry'
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for an end to what he called a ''disturbing rise in anti-Muslim bigotry'' / Reuters
March 15, 2025

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday there was a “disturbing rise in anti-Muslim bigotry” around the world while urging online tech platforms to curb hate speech and harassment.

Guterres’ video message came ahead of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

Rights groups around the world and the United Nations have noted a rise in anti-Muslim hate, anti-Arab bias and anti-Semitism since the start of Israel's devastating military assault on Gaza following Hamas’s deadly October 7, 2023, attack.

“We are witnessing a disturbing rise in anti-Muslim bigotry. From racial profiling and discriminatory policies that violate human rights and dignity, to outright violence against individuals and places of worship,” the UN chief said, without mentioning any specific country or government.

“Online platforms must curb hate speech and harassment. And we must all speak out against bigotry, xenophobia and discrimination.”

Pro-Palestinian activists targeted in Western countries

Rights advocates have for years raised concerns about stigma faced by Muslims and Arabs because of how some people conflate those communities with militant groups.

At present, many pro-Palestinian activists, including in Western nations such as the United States, have complained and say that their advocacy for Palestinian rights is wrongly labelled by their critics as support for “terrorism”.

In recent weeks, rights watchdogs have published data noting record levels of anti-Muslim hate incidents and hate speeches in countries such as the UK, the US and India, among others.

The governments of those countries, however, say they aim to combat all forms of discrimination.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us