AFRICA
Burkina Faso broadcaster apologises to govt after airing criticism remarks
Private Burkinabe television station BF1 has issued an apology after one of its journalists was detained in a spat over criticism of the ruling junta leaders.
On March 26, 2025, BF1 issued a statement on social media stating it "sincerely apologises" to the public and authorities. / Photo: Reuters
March 26, 2025

Private Burkinabe television station BF1 issued an apology on Wednesday after one of its journalists was detained in a spat over criticism of the ruling junta leaders.

Burkina Faso has seen numerous abductions of people viewed as critical of the junta under its chief Ibrahim Traore since he took over in a 2022 coup.

On Friday, the president of the Burkina Journalists' Association (AJB), Guezouma Sanogo, criticised "attacks on the freedom of expression and the press" in an address, which were then broadcast by BF1.

The AJB later said Sanogo and his deputy president Boukari Ouoba were detained on Monday and taken to an unknown destination.

'Sincerely apologises'

BF1 journalist Luc Pagbelguem was also subsequently taken in for questioning.

On Wednesday, BF1 issued a statement on social media stating it "sincerely apologises" to the public and authorities for broadcasting the AJB address.

"We deeply regret the negative impact they may have had on the image of (Burkina Faso Radio and Television) RTB and AJB, as well as on fraternal relations," it continued.

BF1 management said it sent letters of apology to both groups and has deleted the report from its channels.

It comes after Interior Minister Emile Zerbo announced on Tuesday that the government had dissolved the AJB, citing a breach of administrative regulations.

SOURCE:AFP
