Bird Flu: Should We Be Worried?
If you’ve been keeping up with the news, you might have heard that bird flu is making its rounds once again. But let’s backtrack for a second, what exactly is bird flu and where did it come from?
March 19, 2025

Highly contagious. Unpredictable. Mutating rapidly.

We’ve heard these phrases before, but this time we’re not speaking about coronavirus. This year another virus has been taking centre stage. Scientists say this one has a fatality rate of over 50% for humans. 

We’re talking about the “H5N1 avian influenza”, or you may know it simply as “bird flu”.  As the name implies, the virus mostly affects birds, but occasionally it’s been known to cross over to humans through contact with sick animals. But is it possible for this disease to spread from human to human? Just how worried should we all be for another possible pandemic?


