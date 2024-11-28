0 min read
The tide is turning against Israel amid ICC arrest warrants, US Senate vote
The International Criminal Court (ICC), at long last has just issued international warrants for the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant for their war crimes, particularly for blocking humanitarian aid into Gaza and using starvation as a weapon. This comes at the heels of another significant event where many United States senators voted to withhold permission for the sale of certain weapons and munitions used by Israel in Gaza. For many years, it has been a cardinal principle of the US Senate and Congress that aid to Israel be a sacred, bipartisan issue, where no countervailing arguments or discussion could even take place. Budgetary concerns, much less foreign policy arguments, were not even considered. This was particularly true in the case of military assistance and weapons purchases. Senators from both major parties, whether they were traditionally hawks or doves on military aid, automatically supported military sales to Israel.
Waziri Mkuu wa Israel Benjamin Netanyahu (kulia), Waziri wa Ulinzi Israel Katz (kulia) na Mkuu wa Majeshi Herzi Halevi (wa pili L) wakati wa mkutano katika Ukanda wa Netzarim mnamo Novemba 19, 2024. / Picha: AFP
November 28, 2024

