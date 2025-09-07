SPORTS
4 min read
Salah-inspired Egypt can seal World Cup slot by beating Burkina Faso
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah could this week become the second African football icon after Achraf Hakimi to ensure his presence at the 2026 World Cup in North America.
Salah-inspired Egypt can seal World Cup slot by beating Burkina Faso
A win over Burkina Faso in an upcoming fixture would guarantee Egypt a spot in the 2026 World Cup tournament. / Photo: AP
September 7, 2025

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah could this week become the second African football icon after Achraf Hakimi to ensure his presence at the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Salah will captain Egypt in Burkina Faso in a top-of-the-table African zone Group A qualifier on Tuesday, and a win for the Pharaohs will guarantee finishing first with two matches to spare.

Paris Saint-Germain star Hakimi helped Morocco become the first African qualifiers at the weekend when they scored five unanswered goals after Niger were reduced to 10 men by a red card in Rabat.

The nine group winners in Africa qualify for the World Cup, which will feature a record 48 nations, up from 32 at the last edition in Qatar three years ago.

Win over Ethiopia

Salah converted a penalty in a 2-0 win over Ethiopia in Cairo on Friday, and Manchester City striker Omar Marmoush also scored from a spot kick to maintain a five-point lead over the Burkinabe.

Burkina Faso defeated 10-man Djibouti 6-0 the same day with recent Brentford signing Dango Ouattara atoning for missing a penalty by scoring twice, including from another spot kick.

This will be the first time the Stallions play in the Burkinabe capital, Ouagadougou, during the 2026 World Cup campaign.

Egypt beat Burkina Faso 2-1 when they met in Cairo last year, thanks to a whirlwind start with Mahmoud Hassan, popularly known as Trezeguet, scoring twice within seven minutes of the kick-off.

Relief for Egypt

The Egyptians have struck 16 goals in seven qualifiers and 12 have come from Salah (seven) and Trezeguet (five). Salah lies second in the Golden Boot race, one goal behind Gabonese Denis Bouanga.

Lassina Traore, who plays for Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk, is the leading Burkinabe scorer with five goals, including one in Cairo that turned the second half into a tense affair.

Even if Egypt fail in Burkina Faso they will hold a two-point lead and, given their remaining matches are against Djibouti and Guinea-Bissau in October, are still likely to win the group.

Securing a place at the 104-match tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico would be a huge relief for Egypt, who have been African champions seven times but World Cup qualifiers just twice.

Recommended

Tunisia also likely to qualify

Group H leaders Tunisia will become the second qualifiers after Morocco from Africa, a day before Egypt play, if they win in Equatorial Guinea on Monday.

Seeking a seventh World Cup appearance, the Carthage Eagles have dominated their section, winning six matches and drawing away to Namibia.

A surprise home loss by Namibia to Malawi has left them seven points behind Tunisia, who cannot be overtaken if they complete a double over the Equatoguineans having won 1-0 in Rades last year.

Equatorial Guinea began their campaign with 1-0 wins over Namibia and Liberia, but FIFA said the match-winner in both qualifiers, captain Emilio Nsue, was ineligible, and deducted six points.

South Africa, Côte d'Ivoire also in good positions to qualify

FIFA later admitted Nsue was entitled to play, but have yet to comment on an appeal by the Equatoguinean officials to have the points restored. They currently trail Tunisia by nine points.

Other countries could take significant steps toward qualifying, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Cape Verde, South Africa, African champions Côte d'Ivoire, Algeria, and Ghana.

DR Congo lead Senegal by one point ahead of a Group B showdown in Kinshasa, and Cape Verde, an island nation of about 525,000 people, have a similar advantage over visiting Cameroon in Group D.

Hosts South Africa can stretch a Group C lead over Nigeria to nine points by beating them, while away wins for Côte d'Ivoire over Gabon in Group F and Algeria against Guinea in Group G would virtually seal qualification.

Mali's big test

Mali were seeded to win Group I, but a loss away to leaders and four-time World Cup qualifiers Ghana would end their hopes of topping the table.

The Malians only chance of making it to North America then would be to finish among the four best-ranked group runners-up and secure a place in African, then inter-continental play-offs.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Paramilitary RSF launches drone strikes on Sudan capital
Somalia condemns Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Qatari capital
Dozens of mourners killed by suspected rebels at a funeral in eastern DRC
Gaza aid flotilla says hit by drone in Tunisian waters
Wave of drone attacks hit power plant, arms factory near Sudan capital
Ethiopia launches Africa's largest hydroelectric dam
ICC to present evidence in war crimes case against Ugandan fugitive Joseph Kony
Netanyahu boasts Israel bombed 50 Gaza high-rises in 2 days, vows more
Ukraine shows diplomats damage after Russia's largest aerial strike
'Netanyahu has gone off the rails': Türkiye's Erdogan
Mali army carries out airstrikes after terrorists announce blockade on fuel imports
Côte d'Ivoire clears five people out of 60 to run for president
Egypt, US stress continued coordination to defuse Middle East tensions
Senegal raises 2025 forecast for Sangomar oil output
African Union chief calls for more 'climate justice' funds
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us