WORLD
2 min read
US to scrap 83% of USAID programmes
The United States says it plans to scrap 83% of programmes currently under USAID.
US to scrap 83% of USAID programmes
US President Donald Trump suspended USAID operations shortly after assuming office on January 20, 2025. / Photo: Reuters
March 10, 2025

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday the United States was cancelling 83% of programmes at USAID, as the Trump administration guts spending not aligned with its "America First" agenda.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) distributes humanitarian aid around the world, with health and emergency programmes in around 120 countries, and critics warn that slashing its work will affect millions of people.

"After a 6-week review we are officially cancelling 83% of the programmes at USAID," Rubio said on social media platform X.

"The 5,200 contracts that are now cancelled spent tens of billions of dollars in ways that did not serve, (and in some cases even harmed), the core national interests of the United States."

'Tough but necessary'

President Donald Trump, who has called for the humanitarian agency to be shut down, signed an executive order in January demanding a freeze on all US foreign aid to allow time to assess overseas expenses.

Rubio said the remaining 1,000 programmes would be administered by the State Department, delivering a seemingly fatal blow to USAID – where most workers have been placed on leave or fired since January.

On Monday, Rubio notably thanked the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which billionaire Elon Musk is leading in a drive to cut federal spending and jobs.

Musk, whom Rubio has reportedly criticised over his aggressive belt-tightening, responded on X describing the USAID cuts as "tough, but necessary."

'Wasteful'

The State Department had announced last month its intention to cut 92% of USAID contracts, identifying 5,800 grants to be eliminated.

Trump and his allies have argued that foreign assistance is wasteful and does not serve US interests, but aid groups argue much of the assistance supports US interests by promoting stability and health overseas.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us