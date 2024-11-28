A court in Somalia has ordered the arrest of Jubaland's leader Ahmed Mohamed Islaam, alias Madobe, over alleged "crimes against humanity" and "treason."

Somalia's attorney-general, through the office of the public prosecutor, petitioned the Banadir Regional Court to issue an arrest warrant for Madobe over the said-offences.

The court, which is located in the southeastern part of the country, approved the prosecution's request on Wednesday.

The prosecution told the court that Madobe, who is in his 60s, "shared information with a foreign country for the purpose of war against the Somali nation" and also "committed an offence against the system and the constitution of the country."

Controversial third term

The court's statement did not expound on when and where the alleged offences happened.

The arrest warrant against Madobe comes a few days after he controversially secured a third term as Jubaland's president.

Madobe, whose candidature had been opposed by the Federal Government of Somalia, got 55 parliamentary votes against his closest challenger Faisal Mohamed Mataan's 16 votes.

The Federal Government of Somalia said Madobe's pursuit for a third term as Jubaland's president was against the constitution, which caps a regional leader's tenure to a maximum of two five-year terms.

Direct elections

The federal government has been pushing for direct elections (universal suffrage) in the country.

However, some of the regional leaders, including Madobe, have opposed the plan.

