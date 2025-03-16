WORLD
2 min read
Deadly US-UK air strikes target Yemen's Sanaa
Houthis threatened to resume the attacks in the Red Sea when Israel blocked all aid into Gaza.
The attacks targeting Houthis in Yemen follow an order by President Trump / AA
The death toll in the first US strikes on Yemen under President Donald Trump has risen to 31, the health ministry said on Sunday.

Attacks on the capital Sanaa, as well as on areas in Saada, Al Bayda and Radaa killed 31 people and wounded 101, "most of whom were children and women", ministry spokesperson Anis Al-Asbahi posted on X. bur

Earlier, the Houthis said at least fifteen people, including children were killed and another nine were wounded in US-UK air strikes targeting Yemen's capital Sanaa.

“Fifteen civilians were martyred and nine others injured, most in critical condition, in an initial toll of the US-UK aggression air strikes targeting civilian sites in the capital, Sanaa,” the Health Ministry told SABA news agency.

The Al-Masirah television channel also reported that Sanaa was targeted.

It said the strikes struck residential neighborhoods in Shu’aub district, north of the capital.

Trump on Truth Social said he ordered the military to launch "powerful" and "decisive" action against the Houthis.

“Your time is up, and your attacks must stop, starting today. If they don’t, hell will rain down upon you like nothing you have ever seen before,” Trump said.

Witnesses told Anadolu that air strikes also hit the Geraf neighborhood in northern Sanaa, resulting in powerful explosions.

After Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza started, Houthis had attacked Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea with missiles and drones since late 2023. Attacks also affected global trade.

The group halted its attacks when the Gaza ceasefire was declared in January.

But it threatened to resume the attacks when Israel blocked all aid into Gaza after the end of the first phase of the ceasefire on March 2.

SOURCE:AA
