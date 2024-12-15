Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler has reaffirmed Ankara's priorities in Syria, emphasising that dismantling the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation is on top of the agenda.

"Our primary issue in Syria is the dismantling of the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation. We have expressed this to our American friends. We expect them to reassess their position," Guler said on Sunday, revealing Türkiye’s ongoing discussions with the United States.

He was referring to Washington's push to legitimise the PKK terrorist organisation’s presence along Türkiye’s southern borders by employing PKK/YPG members in its so-called fight against Daesh.

Speaking at the Annual Evaluation Meeting held in Ankara, Guler reported on Türkiye’s significant progress in the fight against terrorism and outlined key achievements.

"With the operations we have carried out, we have neutralised 2,939 terrorists, including those in northern Iraq and Syria, since the beginning of this year," he said, adding that 99 terrorists have surrendered.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralised" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

He also emphasised that Türkiye's ongoing operations are significantly disrupting terrorist organisations through continuous and comprehensive efforts, replacing the "limited-targeted and time-bound" operations of the past.

'No problem' with Kurdish people

Guler further clarified that Türkiye has "no problem with the Kurdish populations" in Iraq and Syria. "Our problem is only and solely with the terrorists," he stressed.

PKK terrorists often plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye from northern Iraq and Syria.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.

"In the new era, the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation will be dismantled in Syria sooner or later. Both the new administration in Syria and we want this," Guler said, highlighting Türkiye’s readiness for further cooperation with the new administration.

The defence minister reiterated Türkiye’s objective to preserve Syria's territorial integrity and unity, to complete the political process peacefully, and to rid its border of terrorist elements.

"We have cooperation agreements with many countries. We are ready to provide support (for Syria as well) if the new administration requests," he added.

Bashar al Assad, who ruled Syria with an iron fist for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on December 8 after anti-regime groups seized control of Damascus in a swift offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

The Israeli threat

Taking advantage of Assad’s fall, Israel has intensified its airstrikes against military sites across Syria in blatant violation of the country’s sovereignty.

Describing Tel Aviv's actions as "state terrorism," Guler warned that Israeli aggression, including its attacks on Syria, could destabilise the entire region.

"The international community must take concrete steps against Israel's aggression, which is dragging the region into great danger," he stressed.

