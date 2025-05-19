AFRICA
Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba: A legacy of faith and resistance
Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba, born in 1853 in Senegal, was a visionary Sufi leader who preached peace, hard work, and faith. Exiled in 1895, he spread his message through poetry and later founded the holy city of Touba and the Mouride brotherhood.
May 19, 2025

Cheikh Ahmadou Bamba, born in 1853 in Senegal, was a visionary Sufi leader whose message of peace, hard work, and spiritual devotion shaped West Africa’s religious landscape. Exiled by French colonialists in 1895 for his growing influence, Bamba continued his teachings in Gabon through poetry and prayer. Upon his return, he founded the holy city of Touba and the Mouride brotherhood, which remains a powerful spiritual force today. His legacy lives on through the Grand Magal, an annual pilgrimage that honours his unwavering faith and resistance.

