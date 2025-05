South Africa vows to continue its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, despite worsening diplomatic relations with the US, Israel's key ally. The US decided to expel South Africa's ambassador to Washington, Ebrahim Rasool, over the weekend, accusing him of being 'anti-American'.Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson for South Africa's Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, explains to TRT Afrika why the country will not withdraw the ICJ case.