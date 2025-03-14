At least nine people in total have been killed by Tropical Cyclone Jude in Mozambique and Malawi, officials said on Thursday.

According to the National Institute for Disaster Risk Management and Reduction (INGD) in Mozambique, the cyclone killed six people, injured 20, and displaced 9,525 in the provinces of Nampula and Niasa in the north of the country and the central province of Zambezia.

In neighbouring Malawi, three people were reported dead, while 20,000 have been rendered homeless in the southern region of the country, where the cyclone caused heavy flooding.

Relief efforts hampered

Chiphiliro Khamula, a spokesperson for the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) in Malawi, told Anadolu that those displaced are being sheltered in evacuation centres.

The cyclone made landfall in northern Mozambique early Sunday and moved to southern Malawi, causing heavy flooding from Monday to Wednesday.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said relief operations were being hampered by a lack of access to roads and bridges that have been washed away.

In December last year, Cyclone Chido hit both countries, killing 73 people in Mozambique and 13 in Malawi.