Paramilitary shelling on Sunday on a strategic city in Sudan's south, where the army broke a prolonged siege last month, killed seven civilians and wounded nearly two dozen others, a medical source said.

El-Obeid, the state capital of North Kordofan, came under attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), at war with the army since April 2023, said the source at the city's main hospital and several witnesses.

Witnesses reported intense bombardment by the RSF on Sunday, with one shell striking a public transport bus carrying passengers, on the third consecutive day of attacks from the north and east.

The hospital source, speaking on condition of anonymity for safety concerns, told AFP that the shelling killed seven people and wounded 23 others, all civilians.

Deadly war

Last month, the army broke a nearly two-year RSF siege on El-Obeid, which sits at a crucial crossroads connecting the capital Khartoum to the country's western region of Darfur.

The RSF has captured nearly all of Darfur while the army controls the country's north and east, and recently won back large swathes of Khartoum and central Sudan.

The war, pitting army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan against his former deputy, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, has claimed thousands of lives, uprooted over 12 million and created the world's largest hunger and displacement crises.