By Pauline Odhiambo

At just 22 years old, Alawaye Tope's artistry defies his generation. Many of the young painter's artworks evoke the 1960s and 1970s, with bell-bottomed trousers and vintage record players reminiscent of a bygone era.

Art enthusiasts often comment on Alawaye's 'old soul', reflected in several of his paintings.

"Being called an old soul can have many meanings – not caring for material things, focusing on meaningful connections, and having high empathy," the figurative and mixed-media artist explains.

"This is partly why I use vintage images in my art to stir up good memories and evoke nostalgic feelings."

Vintage Theme His painting series, 'La Vielle Âme' (French for 'The Old Soul'), features colourfully dressed subjects leaning or standing against vintage vehicles or reclining in living rooms adorned with retro décor.

"I've discovered I'm an artist who hardly represents my own generation, finding solace in older things and the company of older people," the Ibadan-based artist states.

Many of his charcoal and acrylic paintings reveal musical themes, with subjects dancing to the beat of a silent rhythm.

This is evident in his series, 'What Black Love Looks Like', where two paintings showcase the disco music era popular in the 1970s.

"The goal of this series was to show what healthy, Black love looks like – relationships blossoming even in adversity," Alawaye explains. "Black love is empathic and continuously loving against all odds."

Music muse

Like many artists, Alawaye's artistry is fuelled by music.

In 2022, his series 'When the World Fails' was partly inspired by the music he was listening to at the time.

"If you check the backgrounds of the paintings in this series, you'll notice a framed drawing of reggae artist Bob Marley," says the artist, who creates using charcoal and acrylic paint on canvas.

"Listening to different kinds of music can inspire an artist to try something new. This series helped me realise my capability as a figurative painter and increased my exposure in the art world."

The subjects in the series are also depicted playing musical instruments, presumably their primary source of income, as implied by the money sticking out of their pockets.

Advice to aspiring artists

In his 'Self-Made' series, Alawaye took a gamble by tagging a world-renowned athletic-wear company on his social media page. The company liked the painting and commissioned him to create more art promoting their brand.

Staying true to his connection to people and things of an older generation, the painting hailed by the athletic company features a framed photo of Sade, a renowned musician of Nigerian heritage.

"Don't let anyone dictate how your art should be," he concludes. "Stay true to yourself, focus on your art, and let your passion drive you."